Old National Bancorp: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 4.05B Market Cap

At present, Old National Bancorp (ONB) has a stock price of $13.84. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $14.205 after an opening price of $14.13. The day’s lowest price was $13.68, and it closed at $14.08. The market performance of Old National Bancorp’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $20.19 on 11/10/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $11.66 on 05/04/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of ONB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Old National Bancorp’s current trading price is -31.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 18.70%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $11.66 and $20.19. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.76 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.39 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Old National Bancorp (ONB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.05B and boasts a workforce of 4023 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.86, with a change in price of -4.18. Similarly, Old National Bancorp recorded 2,246,025 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.20%.

Examining ONB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ONB stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ONB Stock Stochastic Average

Old National Bancorp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.34%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.48% and 86.15%, respectively.

ONB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -23.03%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -23.54%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ONB has fallen by 11.34%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.79%.