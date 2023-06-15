Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Nine Energy Service Inc.’s current trading price is -81.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.13%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.03 and $17.10 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.18 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.86 million over the last three months. At present, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has a stock price of $3.21. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.51 after an opening price of $3.51. The day’s lowest price was $3.19, and it closed at $3.41. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Nine Energy Service Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $17.10 on 01/17/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $2.03 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 112.74M and boasts a workforce of 1212 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.58, with a change in price of -11.62. Similarly, Nine Energy Service Inc. recorded 1,018,809 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -78.35%.

NINE Stock Stochastic Average

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 9.37%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 48.58% and 57.04%, respectively.

NINE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -77.91%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -63.36%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NINE has fallen by 4.56%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.24%.