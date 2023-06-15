NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. Inc. (NBSE) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -21.14%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -26.69%. The price of NBSE decreased -22.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.74%. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) current stock price is $0.15. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $3.176 after opening at $3.176. The stock’s lowest point was $2.776 before it closed at $0.18. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $1.45 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value being $0.12 on 04/25/23.

52-week price history of NBSE Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -89.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.38%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.12 and $1.45. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.87 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.45 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NBSE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.91% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.08M and boasts a workforce of 37 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2008, with a change in price of -0.1360. Similarly, NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. recorded 429,677 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -47.55%.

NBSE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NBSE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NBSE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 19.68%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.07%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 32.31% and 40.65%, respectively, over the past 20 days.