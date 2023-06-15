Navigating WIX Stock: Wix.com Ltd. Journey

Currently, the stock price of Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is $85.28. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $86.96 after opening at $81.18. The stock touched a low of $80.90 before closing at $81.56. Wix.com Ltd.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $101.55 on 04/04/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $53.50 on 07/26/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of WIX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Wix.com Ltd.’s current trading price is -16.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.40%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $53.50 and $101.55. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.45 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.83B and boasts a workforce of 4590 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Wix.com Ltd.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Wix.com Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.40, with a change in price of -0.30. Similarly, Wix.com Ltd. recorded 825,794 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.35%.

WIX Stock Stochastic Average

Wix.com Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 42.22%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 56.47% and 31.12%, respectively.

WIX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 11.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 1.83%. The price of WIX fallen by 9.03% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.26%.