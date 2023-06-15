Natura &Co Holding S.A.: Rising -7.74% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) currently has a stock price of $6.79. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $6.84 after opening at $6.56. The lowest recorded price for the day was $6.56 before it closed at $6.46. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $7.36 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $3.61, recorded on 12/19/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of NTCO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s current trading price is -7.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.61 and $7.36. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.78 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.22 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.69B.

Analysts’ Ratings For Natura &Co Holding S.A.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Natura &Co Holding S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.27, with a change in price of +2.14. Similarly, Natura &Co Holding S.A. recorded 1,062,734 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.02%.

NTCO Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Natura &Co Holding S.A. over the last 50 days is presently at 98.20%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.10%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.08% and 90.68%, respectively.

NTCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 56.81%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 59.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NTCO has fallen by 24.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.81%.