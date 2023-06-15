Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s current trading price is -9.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 62.41%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $4.31 and $7.71. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.75 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.43 million over the last 3 months. The stock price for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) currently stands at $7.00. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $7.07 after starting at $7.06. The stock’s lowest price was $6.95 before closing at $6.97. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $7.71 on 01/13/23 and the lowest value was $4.31 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 87.77B and boasts a workforce of 134443 employees.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.76, with a change in price of -0.32. Similarly, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. recorded 4,828,668 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MUFG stands at 2.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.35.

MUFG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 93.52%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.33%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.42% and 77.47% respectively.

MUFG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.95%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 27.97%. The price of MUFG fallen by 3.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.19%.