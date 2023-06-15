Materialise NV (MTLS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Materialise NV’s current trading price is -46.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.30 and $15.07. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 96400.0 observed over the last three months. Currently, the stock price of Materialise NV (MTLS) is $8.00. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $8.8888 after opening at $8.71. The stock touched a low of $7.93 before closing at $8.60. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The stock market performance of Materialise NV has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $15.07 on 06/24/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $7.30, recorded on 03/20/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Materialise NV (MTLS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 477.92M and boasts a workforce of 2433 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Materialise NV

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Materialise NV as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.83, with a change in price of -1.95. Similarly, Materialise NV recorded 131,132 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.60%.

How MTLS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTLS stands at 0.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.24.

MTLS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Materialise NV over the last 50 days is at 11.43%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 3.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.84% and 39.39%, respectively.

MTLS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -14.53%. The price of MTLS leaped by -4.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -19.03%.