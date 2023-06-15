MAR’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.71%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 8.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MAR has fallen by 1.24%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.97%. At present, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has a stock price of $176.74. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $182.9387 after an opening price of $182.00. The day’s lowest price was $179.63, and it closed at $181.46. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Marriott International Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $183.33 on 06/13/23 and a low of $131.01 for the same time frame on 06/23/22.

52-week price history of MAR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Marriott International Inc.’s current trading price is -3.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.91%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$131.01 and $183.33. The Marriott International Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.24 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.71 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.14B and boasts a workforce of 377000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 171.14, with a change in price of +7.70. Similarly, Marriott International Inc. recorded 1,724,090 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.56%.

MAR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAR stands at 76.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 73.56.

MAR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Marriott International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 70.39%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.95% and 85.48%, respectively.