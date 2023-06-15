Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Manulife Financial Corporation’s current trading price is -5.69% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.95%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $14.92 and $20.40. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 3.11 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.22 million over the last three months. Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) current stock price is $19.24. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $19.58 after opening at $19.49. The stock’s lowest point was $19.175 before it closed at $19.37. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Manulife Financial Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $20.40 on 02/16/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $14.92 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.50B and boasts a workforce of 40000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.16, with a change in price of +0.18. Similarly, Manulife Financial Corporation recorded 3,338,362 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.94%.

How MFC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MFC stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

MFC Stock Stochastic Average

Manulife Financial Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 56.18%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 71.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.08% and 79.85%, respectively.

MFC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 7.85%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 7.79%. The price of MFC decreased -0.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.72%.