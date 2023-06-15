MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. MAG Silver Corp.’s current trading price is -27.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.32 and $17.02. The company, active in the Basic Materials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.64 million observed over the last three months. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) currently has a stock price of $12.36. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $13.25 after opening at $12.87. The lowest recorded price for the day was $12.27 before it closed at $12.37. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of MAG Silver Corp. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $17.02 on 01/09/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $10.32, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.72B and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for MAG Silver Corp.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating MAG Silver Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.66, with a change in price of -3.13. Similarly, MAG Silver Corp. recorded 640,197 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.22%.

How MAG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MAG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of MAG Silver Corp. over the last 50 days is at 31.91%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 47.74%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 57.04% and 59.59%, respectively.

MAG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.89%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MAG has fallen by 5.86%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.47%.