Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Lowe's Companies Inc.'s current trading price is -3.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.30%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $170.12 and $223.31 The company's shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.08 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.89 million over the last three months. The stock of Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) is currently priced at $214.86. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $218.28 after opening at $216.785. The day's lowest price was $213.75 before the stock closed at $217.35.



Lowe’s Companies Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $223.31 on 02/02/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $170.12 on 06/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 126.71B and boasts a workforce of 182000 employees.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Lowe’s Companies Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 204.24, with a change in price of +10.33. Similarly, Lowe’s Companies Inc. recorded 2,970,040 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.05%.

LOW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.15%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.56%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 93.53% and 90.28%, respectively.

LOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 7.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.77%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LOW has fallen by 6.60%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.73%.