LiveOne Inc.’s Shares Reel: 71.41% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 115.20M Market Cap

The stock of LiveOne Inc. (LVO) is currently priced at $1.44. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.50 after opening at $1.28. The day's lowest price was $1.25 before the stock closed at $1.30. LiveOne Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.73 on 05/01/23 and the lowest value was $0.48 on 12/20/22.



52-week price history of LVO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. LiveOne Inc.’s current trading price is -16.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 198.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.48 to $1.73. In the Communication Services sector, the LiveOne Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.42 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 71.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 115.20M and boasts a workforce of 184 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for LiveOne Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating LiveOne Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1922, with a change in price of +0.6650. Similarly, LiveOne Inc. recorded 363,422 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +85.81%.

LVO Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for LiveOne Inc. over the last 50 days is 53.23%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 67.35%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 53.06% and 47.34%, respectively.

LVO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 123.78% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 147.04%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LVO has leaped by -7.10%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.29%.