Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock's 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Liberty Global plc's current trading price is -23.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.81%. The stock's price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.16 and $23.91. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.25 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.96 million over the last 3 months. At present, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has a stock price of $18.23. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $18.265 after an opening price of $17.34. The day's lowest price was $17.34, and it closed at $17.30.



Liberty Global plc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $23.91 on 06/28/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $16.16 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.93B and boasts a workforce of 10100 employees.

Liberty Global plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Liberty Global plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.86, with a change in price of -4.16. Similarly, Liberty Global plc recorded 1,939,679 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.58%.

LBTYK Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Liberty Global plc over the last 50 days is 35.24%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 92.79%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.74% and 61.78%, respectively.

LBTYK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.11%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LBTYK has leaped by -0.49%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.00%.