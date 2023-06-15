Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Liberty Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -23.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.19%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $10.71 and $18.35 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.85 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.76 million over the last three months. The stock price for Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) currently stands at $14.05. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $14.21 after starting at $14.14. The stock’s lowest price was $13.57 before closing at $13.69. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Liberty Energy Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $18.35 on 11/11/22 and a low of $10.71 for the same time frame on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.41B and boasts a workforce of 4580 employees.

Liberty Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Liberty Energy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.73, with a change in price of -0.80. Similarly, Liberty Energy Inc. recorded 2,970,907 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.41%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LBRT stands at 0.15. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

LBRT Stock Stochastic Average

Liberty Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.61%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.61%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.49% and 80.85%, respectively.

LBRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.24%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -10.68%. The price of LBRT fallen by 18.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.41%.