Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Jumia Technologies AG’s current trading price is -63.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.55 and $10.08 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.75 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.78 million over the last three months. At present, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has a stock price of $3.64. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.82 after an opening price of $3.68. The day’s lowest price was $3.60, and it closed at $3.63. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

The market performance of Jumia Technologies AG’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $10.08 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.55 on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 365.24M and boasts a workforce of 4318 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.27, with a change in price of -0.46. Similarly, Jumia Technologies AG recorded 1,968,445 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.96%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JMIA stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

JMIA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Jumia Technologies AG’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 90.16%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.04%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.72% and 83.55%, respectively.

JMIA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.51%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of JMIA has fallen by 33.47%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.01%.