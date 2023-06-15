Home  »  Finance   »  Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR Stock: A Sea of Oppo...

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) is currently priced at $0.91. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.78 after opening at $0.77. The day’s lowest price was $0.7449 before the stock closed at $0.76.

52-week price history of JFBR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s current trading price is -72.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.21%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.69 and $3.30. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the past three months.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.21M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9568, with a change in price of -0.6702. Similarly, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd recorded 842,506 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.87%.

Examining JFBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JFBR stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JFBR Stock Stochastic Average

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 29.86%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.60% and 47.98%, respectively.

JFBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -21.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.17%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JFBR has fallen by 20.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.72%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.