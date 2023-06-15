Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR Stock: A Sea of Opportunity

The stock of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) is currently priced at $0.91. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.78 after opening at $0.77. The day’s lowest price was $0.7449 before the stock closed at $0.76. 52-week price history of JFBR Stock Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s current trading price is -72.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 31.21%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.69 and $3.30. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.01 million over the past three months. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.21M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.9568, with a change in price of -0.6702. Similarly, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd recorded 842,506 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -40.87%.

Examining JFBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JFBR stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

JFBR Stock Stochastic Average

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 29.86%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 60.60% and 47.98%, respectively.

JFBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -21.94% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.17%. Over the past 30 days, the price of JFBR has fallen by 20.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 20.72%.