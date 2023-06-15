International Seaways Inc. Inc. (INSW) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 10.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 2.12%. The price of INSW fallen by 1.09% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.02%. International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has a current stock price of $37.55. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $37.79 after opening at $35.92. The stock’s low for the day was $35.75, and it eventually closed at $35.61. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The stock market performance of International Seaways Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $49.02 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $16.07, recorded on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of INSW Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. International Seaways Inc.’s current trading price is -23.41% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.72%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $16.07 and $49.02. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.74 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.63 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.82B and boasts a workforce of 1800 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for International Seaways Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating International Seaways Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.18, with a change in price of -1.45. Similarly, International Seaways Inc. recorded 643,611 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.72%.

INSW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INSW stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

INSW Stock Stochastic Average

International Seaways Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 32.29%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 58.40%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 32.96% and 25.31%, respectively.