Hyperfine Inc. Inc. (HYPR) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 141.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 116.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HYPR has fallen by 62.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.56%. At present, Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has a stock price of $2.03. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $2.07 after an opening price of $2.00. The day's lowest price was $1.9614, and it closed at $2.00.



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Hyperfine Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.78 on 06/29/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.68 on 11/29/22.

52-week price history of HYPR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Hyperfine Inc.’s current trading price is -26.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 198.53%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.68 and $2.78. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.67 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.2 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hyperfine Inc. (HYPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 134.92M and boasts a workforce of 136 employees.

Hyperfine Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Hyperfine Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.43, with a change in price of +1.07. Similarly, Hyperfine Inc. recorded 938,887 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +112.63%.

HYPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HYPR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HYPR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Hyperfine Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 89.47%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 87.51% and 88.36% respectively.