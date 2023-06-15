Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation Inc. (HYMC) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -39.86%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -36.29%. The price of HYMC decreased -13.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.93%. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) stock is currently valued at $0.32. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.34 after opening at $0.3203. The stock briefly dropped to $0.315 before ultimately closing at $0.32. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.52 on 06/21/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.31 on 03/10/23.

52-week price history of HYMC Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current trading price is -78.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.31 and $1.52. The Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.12 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.11M and boasts a workforce of 64 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4178, with a change in price of -0.3190. Similarly, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation recorded 4,240,550 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.09%.

HYMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HYMC stands at 2.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.68.

HYMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 2.11%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.45%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.52% and 9.53%, respectively.