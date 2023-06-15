HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s current trading price is -96.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.53 and $16.98 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.39 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.84 million over the last three months. The stock price for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) currently stands at $0.55. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.5899 after starting at $0.5725. The stock’s lowest price was $0.521 before closing at $0.59. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -72.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 50.53M and boasts a workforce of 548 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HUBC stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

HUBC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.05%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.47%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.67% and 39.16%, respectively.

HUBC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -95.55%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -94.65%. The price of HUBC leaped by -13.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.19%.