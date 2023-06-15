Honeywell International Inc.: Navigating Market Fluctuations with a 133.61B Market Cap

The current stock price for Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is $200.52. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $202.81 after opening at $202.00. It dipped to a low of $198.66 before ultimately closing at $201.11. The market performance of Honeywell International Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $220.96 on 11/25/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $166.63, recorded on 09/30/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of HON Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Honeywell International Inc.’s current trading price is -9.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $166.63 and $220.96. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.66 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.53 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 133.61B and boasts a workforce of 97000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Honeywell International Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Honeywell International Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 196.29, with a change in price of -1.51. Similarly, Honeywell International Inc. recorded 2,743,982 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.75%.

HON Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HON stands at 1.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.87.

HON Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Honeywell International Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 83.41%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 82.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 87.83% and 84.56%, respectively.

HON Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.52%. Over the past 30 days, the price of HON has fallen by 3.20%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.07%.