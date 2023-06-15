HLT: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 10.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.54%. The price of HLT decreased -1.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.85%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) current stock price is $140.23. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $144.395 after opening at $143.72. The stock’s lowest point was $141.67 before it closed at $143.55. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $152.89 on 02/15/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $108.41, recorded on 07/06/22.

52-week price history of HLT Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -8.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.35%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $108.41 and $152.89. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.06 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.64 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.35B and boasts a workforce of 159000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 142.88, with a change in price of +0.30. Similarly, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. recorded 1,621,989 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.21%.

HLT Stock Stochastic Average

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 40.29%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 47.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.91% and 66.34%, respectively.