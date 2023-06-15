HEPS’s Market Whiplash: 96.97% YTD Rise, 30.00% Rise in 30 Days

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 96.97%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 73.33%. The price of HEPS fallen by 30.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.81%. Currently, the stock price of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) is $1.30. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.39 after opening at $1.30. The stock touched a low of $1.27 before closing at $1.25. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $1.43 on 03/30/23, and the lowest price during that time was $0.59, recorded on 06/30/22.

52-week price history of HEPS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s current trading price is -9.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 119.67%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.59 and $1.43. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.0 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.64 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 58.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 408.75M and boasts a workforce of 3834 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0200, with a change in price of +0.1500. Similarly, D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. recorded 578,552 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.04%.

HEPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HEPS stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

HEPS Stock Stochastic Average

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 81.63%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 81.63%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.22% and 74.85%, respectively.