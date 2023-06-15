Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Gannett Co. Inc.’s current trading price is -41.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 52.80%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.25 and $3.24 The company’s shares, which are part of the Communication Services sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.7 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.25 million over the last three months. The present stock price for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) is $1.91. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.04 after an opening price of $2.01. The stock briefly fell to $1.865 before ending the session at $2.00. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Gannett Co. Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.24 on 08/03/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.25 on 10/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 290.40M and boasts a workforce of 14200 employees.

Gannett Co. Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Gannett Co. Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.16, with a change in price of -0.13. Similarly, Gannett Co. Inc. recorded 1,213,126 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GCI stands at 3.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.33.

GCI Stock Stochastic Average

Gannett Co. Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.28%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 15.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 27.45% and 28.20%, respectively.

GCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -5.91% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -20.75%. The price of GCI leaped by -7.28% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -8.61%.