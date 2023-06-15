GAMB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio at 0.02: What It Means for Gambling.com Group Limited’s Future

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) stock is currently valued at $9.79. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.2324 after opening at $11.17. The stock briefly dropped to $10.8701 before ultimately closing at $11.00. The market performance of Gambling.com Group Limited’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.49 on 06/12/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $6.62 on 10/21/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of GAMB Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Gambling.com Group Limited’s current trading price is -14.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 47.89%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $6.62 and $11.49. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 55830.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 393.80M and boasts a workforce of 395 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.91, with a change in price of +0.40. Similarly, Gambling.com Group Limited recorded 66,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.24%.

Examining GAMB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GAMB stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

GAMB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Gambling.com Group Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 44.48%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 33.33%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.53% and 81.29%, respectively.

GAMB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 6.99%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.54%. The price of GAMB decreased -0.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.90%.