Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Inc. (FSM) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -11.47%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -12.86%. The price of FSM leaped by -5.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.60%. The stock price for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) currently stands at $3.32. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.45 after starting at $3.42. The stock’s lowest price was $3.29 before closing at $3.38. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.20 on 04/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.05 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of FSM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current trading price is -20.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$2.05 and $4.20. The Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 2.83 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.46 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 965.73M.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.59, with a change in price of -0.47. Similarly, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. recorded 3,495,966 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.40%.

FSM Stock Stochastic Average

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 11.11%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.59% and 46.06%, respectively.