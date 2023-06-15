FAST Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for Fastenal Company (FAST) is $55.44. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $56.14 after opening at $56.11. It dipped to a low of $55.075 before ultimately closing at $56.13. Fastenal Company’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $56.65 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $43.73 on 10/13/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of FAST Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Fastenal Company’s current trading price is -2.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $43.73 and $56.65. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.69 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.18 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fastenal Company (FAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.48B and boasts a workforce of 20262 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Fastenal Company

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Fastenal Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.14, with a change in price of +6.44. Similarly, Fastenal Company recorded 3,135,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.14%.

FAST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FAST stands at 0.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

FAST Stock Stochastic Average

Fastenal Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 86.10%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 75.66%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.22% and 76.24%, respectively.

FAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 17.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.30%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FAST has fallen by 2.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.78%.