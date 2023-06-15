Expedia Group Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is $106.78. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $111.6899 after opening at $111.50. The stock touched a low of $107.87 before closing at $108.93. The market performance of Expedia Group Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $124.95 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $82.39, recorded on 12/22/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of EXPE Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Expedia Group Inc.’s current trading price is -14.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $82.39 and $124.95. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.89 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.59 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.73B and boasts a workforce of 16500 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Expedia Group Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Expedia Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 101.02, with a change in price of -9.06. Similarly, Expedia Group Inc. recorded 2,623,918 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.83%.

EXPE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXPE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.41.

EXPE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Expedia Group Inc. over the past 50 days is 70.87%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 65.58%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 75.39% and 80.91%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

EXPE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 21.89%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.13%. The price of EXPE fallen by 15.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.83%.