Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Equitable Holdings Inc.'s current trading price is -19.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.29%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $21.89 and $33.24 The company's shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.11 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 3.62 million over the last three months. The stock of Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) is currently priced at $26.77. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $27.45 after opening at $27.26. The day's lowest price was $26.71 before the stock closed at $27.12.



The market performance of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $33.24 on 02/16/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $21.89 on 05/04/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Equitable Holdings Inc. (EQH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.51B and boasts a workforce of 8200 employees.

Equitable Holdings Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Equitable Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 27.19, with a change in price of -3.51. Similarly, Equitable Holdings Inc. recorded 3,219,275 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.59%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQH stands at 5.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.06.

EQH Stock Stochastic Average

Equitable Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 87.77%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.87%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 87.50% and 90.01%, respectively.

EQH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.72% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.80%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EQH has fallen by 11.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.10%.