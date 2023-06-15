Dynatrace Inc. (DT) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dynatrace Inc.’s current trading price is -2.21% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.30%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $31.54 and $52.99. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.74 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.78 million over the last 3 months. At present, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has a stock price of $51.82. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $51.86 after an opening price of $51.31. The day’s lowest price was $50.891, and it closed at $51.57. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Dynatrace Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $52.99 on 06/05/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $31.54 on 11/04/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.00B and boasts a workforce of 4180 employees.

Dynatrace Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating Dynatrace Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 43.72, with a change in price of +14.79. Similarly, Dynatrace Inc. recorded 3,000,916 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.94%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Dynatrace Inc. over the last 50 days is 90.80%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 86.05%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.74% and 81.31%, respectively.

DT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 35.30%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 35.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DT has fallen by 11.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.41%.