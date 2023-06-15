DTE Energy Company (DTE) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. DTE Energy Company’s current trading price is -17.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.23%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $100.64 and $136.77. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.7 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.19 million over the last 3 months. The stock of DTE Energy Company (DTE) is currently priced at $112.95. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $114.63 after opening at $112.67. The day’s lowest price was $112.571 before the stock closed at $112.35. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



DTE Energy Company experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $136.77 on 08/16/22 and the lowest value was $100.64 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DTE Energy Company (DTE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.39B and boasts a workforce of 10250 employees.

DTE Energy Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating DTE Energy Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 110.97, with a change in price of -1.02. Similarly, DTE Energy Company recorded 1,238,100 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.89%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DTE stands at 1.83. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.66.

DTE Stock Stochastic Average

Today, DTE Energy Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 70.37%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 81.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.47% and 74.94% respectively.

DTE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -3.90% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.99%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DTE has fallen by 0.18%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.53%.