D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

D.R. Horton Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $117.39 on 06/13/23 and the lowest value was $59.25 on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 38.49B and boasts a workforce of 13237 employees.

D.R. Horton Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating D.R. Horton Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 101.58, with a change in price of +19.12. Similarly, D.R. Horton Inc. recorded 2,983,878 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.24%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DHI stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

DHI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for D.R. Horton Inc. over the last 50 days is 83.64%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 69.36%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.51% and 84.37%, respectively.

DHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 27.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 31.79%. The price of DHI fallen by 3.46% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.31%.