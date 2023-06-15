CXAI’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing CXApp Inc.’s Stock Performance

Currently, the stock price of CXApp Inc. (CXAI) is $10.60. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $11.60 after opening at $11.00. The stock touched a low of $10.50 before closing at $11.36. The market performance of CXApp Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $21.00 on 04/14/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.21, recorded on 04/11/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of CXAI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. CXApp Inc.’s current trading price is -49.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 775.96%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $1.21 and $21.00. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 6.2 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 158.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 146.17M and boasts a workforce of 87 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.36, with a change in price of +0.65. Similarly, CXApp Inc. recorded 3,986,331 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.53%.

CXAI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CXAI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CXAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CXApp Inc. over the past 50 days is 47.45%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.06%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 49.48% and 51.04%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CXAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 5.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 5.16%. The price of CXAI fallen by 23.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.94%.