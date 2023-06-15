Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s current trading price is -48.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.16 and $17.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.75 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.53 million over the last three months. The stock of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is currently priced at $8.72. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.385 after opening at $9.28. The day’s lowest price was $8.89 before the stock closed at $8.89. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In terms of market performance, Cushman & Wakefield plc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.00 on 07/29/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $7.16 on 05/09/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.03B and boasts a workforce of 52000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.66, with a change in price of -5.59. Similarly, Cushman & Wakefield plc recorded 2,418,132 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -39.32%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CWK stands at 1.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.93.

CWK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 49.40%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 57.88%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 71.28% and 76.99%, respectively.

CWK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -30.06% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.50%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CWK has fallen by 17.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.34%.