Cue Health Inc. Inc. (HLTH) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -77.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -85.23%. The price of HLTH leaped by -27.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.79%.
The stock price for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) currently stands at $0.47. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.566 after starting at $0.5395. The stock’s lowest price was $0.4515 before closing at $0.54.
The market performance of Cue Health Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.10 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.50 on 06/14/23.
52-week price history of HLTH Stock
Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cue Health Inc.’s current trading price is -90.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -6.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.50 and $5.10. The Cue Health Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.15 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.55 million over last three months.
Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study
Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 75.01M and boasts a workforce of 1515 employees.
Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight
Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5578, with a change in price of -1.6202. Similarly, Cue Health Inc. recorded 441,456 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -77.52%.
HLTH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look
The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLTH stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.
HLTH Stock Stochastic Average
As of today, Cue Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.19%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.19%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.60% and 6.87%, respectively.