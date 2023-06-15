Cue Health Inc. Inc. (HLTH) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -77.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -85.23%. The price of HLTH leaped by -27.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.79%. The stock price for Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) currently stands at $0.47. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.566 after starting at $0.5395. The stock’s lowest price was $0.4515 before closing at $0.54. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The market performance of Cue Health Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $5.10 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.50 on 06/14/23.

52-week price history of HLTH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Cue Health Inc.’s current trading price is -90.79% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -6.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.50 and $5.10. The Cue Health Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 1.15 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.55 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -76.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 75.01M and boasts a workforce of 1515 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5578, with a change in price of -1.6202. Similarly, Cue Health Inc. recorded 441,456 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -77.52%.

HLTH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HLTH stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HLTH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cue Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.19%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.19%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.60% and 6.87%, respectively.