Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. Conagra Brands Inc.'s current trading price is -15.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.49%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $31.07 and $41.30 The company's shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.7 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.46 million over the last three months. The present stock price for Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) is $34.95. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $35.10 after an opening price of $34.61. The stock briefly fell to $34.44 before ending the session at $34.49.



Conagra Brands Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $41.30 on 01/09/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $31.07 on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.71B and boasts a workforce of 18000 employees.

Conagra Brands Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Conagra Brands Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.45, with a change in price of -3.03. Similarly, Conagra Brands Inc. recorded 4,380,448 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CAG stands at 1.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

CAG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Conagra Brands Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 28.39%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 47.16%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.86% and 31.48%, respectively.

CAG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -9.69% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.15%. The price of CAG leaped by -4.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.49%.