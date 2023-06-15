CIM’s Stock Market Adventure: 0.09% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 0.09% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -14.52%. The price of CIM fallen by 14.45% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.66%. Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has a current stock price of $5.51. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.435 after opening at $5.41. The stock’s low for the day was $5.31, and it eventually closed at $5.37. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Chimera Investment Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $10.50 on 07/29/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $4.48 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of CIM Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Chimera Investment Corporation’s current trading price is -47.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.88%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $4.48 and $10.50. The shares of the Real Estate sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.33 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.09 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.26B and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Chimera Investment Corporation

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Chimera Investment Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.77, with a change in price of -1.42. Similarly, Chimera Investment Corporation recorded 1,985,604 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.62%.

CIM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CIM stands at 4.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.86.

CIM Stock Stochastic Average

Chimera Investment Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 81.71%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.93%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.87% and 90.68%, respectively.