Charting the Course: Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s STX Stock Prospects

Currently, the stock price of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is $66.52. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $65.57 after opening at $64.82. The stock touched a low of $63.98 before closing at $65.29. The stock market performance of Seagate Technology Holdings plc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company's stock hit its highest at $83.78 on 07/21/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $47.47, recorded on 11/03/22.



52-week price history of STX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s current trading price is -20.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.13%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $47.47 and $83.78. Shares of the company, which operates in the Technology sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.42 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.30B and boasts a workforce of 40000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Seagate Technology Holdings plc

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Seagate Technology Holdings plc as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 63.20, with a change in price of +3.21. Similarly, Seagate Technology Holdings plc recorded 2,471,100 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.08%.

STX Stock Stochastic Average

Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 89.78%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.32%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.00% and 91.67%, respectively.

STX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 26.44%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 18.43%. The price of STX fallen by 9.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.09%.