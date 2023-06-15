CenterPoint Energy Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has a current stock price of $29.03. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $29.395 after opening at $29.13. The stock’s low for the day was $28.94, and it eventually closed at $29.19. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $33.50 on 09/23/22, and the lowest price during that time was $25.03, recorded on 10/13/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of CNP Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -13.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.98%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $25.03 and $33.50. The Utilities sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.88 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.44B and boasts a workforce of 8986 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For CenterPoint Energy Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating CenterPoint Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.29, with a change in price of -1.08. Similarly, CenterPoint Energy Inc. recorded 3,863,187 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.59%.

CNP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNP stands at 1.73. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.65.

CNP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of CenterPoint Energy Inc. over the past 50 days is 36.51%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 75.16%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 68.41% and 58.58%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CNP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -3.20% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -6.39%. The price of CNP leaped by -1.63% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.21%.