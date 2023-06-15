CBAY: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 35.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 108.58%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CBAY has leaped by -11.35%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.59%. At present, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has a stock price of $8.51. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $9.06 after an opening price of $9.03. The day’s lowest price was $8.70, and it closed at $8.72. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $11.22 on 05/01/23 and the lowest value was $1.81 on 06/16/22.

52-week price history of CBAY Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -24.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 370.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.81 and $11.22. The CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.74 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.47 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 864.15M and boasts a workforce of 63 employees.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.02, with a change in price of +1.94. Similarly, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. recorded 1,566,193 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.35%.

CBAY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CBAY stands at 0.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.91.

CBAY Stock Stochastic Average

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.82%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 13.20%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.31% and 29.39%, respectively.