Canadian Natural Resources Limited Inc. (CNQ) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -0.13% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 0.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CNQ has leaped by -2.00%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.35%.

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is currently priced at $55.46. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $57.13 after opening at $57.04. The day’s lowest price was $55.0457 before the stock closed at $56.10.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $62.57 on 11/11/22 and the lowest value was $43.67 on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of CNQ Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current trading price is -11.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$43.67 and $62.57. The Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares, which operate in the Energy, saw a trading volume of around 4.0 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 2.19 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 61.08B and boasts a workforce of 10035 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.21, with a change in price of -4.89. Similarly, Canadian Natural Resources Limited recorded 2,099,513 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.10%.

CNQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNQ stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

CNQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.44%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 38.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.71% and 44.06%, respectively.

