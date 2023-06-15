Brookfield Corporation (BN) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Brookfield Corporation’s current trading price is -25.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.78%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $28.25 and $44.05. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.35 million over the last 3 months. At present, Brookfield Corporation (BN) has a stock price of $32.99. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $33.405 after an opening price of $32.98. The day’s lowest price was $32.725, and it closed at $33.08. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Brookfield Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $44.05 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $28.25 on 03/16/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 54.16B and boasts a workforce of 200000 employees.

Brookfield Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Brookfield Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.58, with a change in price of -3.92. Similarly, Brookfield Corporation recorded 2,571,389 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.60%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BN stands at 5.58. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.55.

BN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Brookfield Corporation over the last 50 days is 88.64%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.01%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.62% and 92.66%, respectively.

BN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 4.86%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -2.54%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BN has fallen by 9.09%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.37%.