BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock's current standing and prospects for future performance. BorgWarner Inc.'s current trading price is -6.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.50%. The stock's price range for this period has been between $31.14 and $51.14 The company's shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.19 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.37 million over the last three months. At present, BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has a stock price of $47.80. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $48.32 after an opening price of $46.99. The day's lowest price was $46.75, and it closed at $46.68.



BorgWarner Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $51.14 on 03/03/23 and the lowest value was $31.14 on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.16B and boasts a workforce of 52700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.35, with a change in price of +3.40. Similarly, BorgWarner Inc. recorded 2,305,879 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.66%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BWA stands at 0.57. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

BWA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, BorgWarner Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 77.67%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.91% and 59.25%, respectively.

BWA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.76%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 15.63%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BWA has fallen by 7.32%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.29%.