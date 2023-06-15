Behind SCWorx Corp.’s 52-Week Range: Uncovering Opportunities for Investors

At present, SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has a stock price of $0.66. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.2298 after an opening price of $0.2257. The day’s lowest price was $0.2035, and it closed at $0.22. SCWorx Corp. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.09 on 07/06/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.20 on 06/02/23. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of WORX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SCWorx Corp.’s current trading price is -39.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 226.57%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.20 and $1.09. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 69.96 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 45290.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 85.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.01M and boasts a workforce of 9 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3478, with a change in price of +0.3793. Similarly, SCWorx Corp. recorded 680,117 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +97.26%.

Examining WORX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WORX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

WORX Stock Stochastic Average

SCWorx Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 82.48%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 37.91% and 27.00%, respectively.

WORX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 66.67%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.39%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WORX has fallen by 120.74%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 175.00%.