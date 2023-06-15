BAK’s Market Whiplash: 24.89% YTD Rise, 23.68% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 24.89%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 21.33%. The price of BAK increased 23.68% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.77%. Braskem S.A. (BAK) stock is currently valued at $11.49. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.52 after opening at $11.27. The stock briefly dropped to $11.09 before ultimately closing at $11.00. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Braskem S.A. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $16.46 on 06/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $6.26 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of BAK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Braskem S.A.’s current trading price is -30.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 83.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$6.26 and $16.46. The Braskem S.A.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 1.69 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.22 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Braskem S.A. (BAK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 65.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.52B and boasts a workforce of 8126 employees.

Braskem S.A.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Braskem S.A. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.43, with a change in price of +3.17. Similarly, Braskem S.A. recorded 1,056,088 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +38.10%.

BAK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BAK stands at 6.87. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 6.44.

BAK Stock Stochastic Average

Braskem S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.50%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.90%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.05% and 89.69%, respectively.