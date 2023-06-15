Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Amprius Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -63.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 127.23%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.15 and $26.01. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.84 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.29 million observed over the last three months. Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) currently has a stock price of $9.43. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $10.58 after opening at $10.40. The lowest recorded price for the day was $9.25 before it closed at $10.35. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 82.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 774.30M and boasts a workforce of 58 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.52, with a change in price of +3.10. Similarly, Amprius Technologies Inc. recorded 220,132 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +48.97%.

How AMPX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMPX stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMPX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Amprius Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 65.12%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 65.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.52% and 80.82%, respectively.

AMPX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 18.92%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 33.38%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AMPX has fallen by 8.77%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.93%.