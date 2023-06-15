Americold Realty Trust Inc.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) current stock price is $31.83. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $32.07 after opening at $30.84. The stock’s lowest point was $30.78 before it closed at $30.90. The market performance of Americold Realty Trust Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $32.82 on 07/29/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $21.49, recorded on 10/21/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

52-week price history of COLD Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -3.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 48.12%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $21.49 and $32.82. The Real Estate sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.57B and boasts a workforce of 16275 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Americold Realty Trust Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Americold Realty Trust Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.58, with a change in price of +1.23. Similarly, Americold Realty Trust Inc. recorded 1,433,145 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.02%.

COLD Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COLD stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.84.

COLD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Americold Realty Trust Inc. over the last 50 days is at 94.54%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 92.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.62% and 83.99%, respectively.

COLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 12.43%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.67%. The price of COLD increased 6.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.10%.