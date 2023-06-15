American Express Company’s Shares Reel: 7.64% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 129.24B Market Cap

The stock price for American Express Company (AXP) currently stands at $173.01. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $177.04 after starting at $176.02. The stock’s lowest price was $173.39 before closing at $174.47. The market performance of American Express Company’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $182.15 on 02/14/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $130.65 on 10/13/22. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



52-week price history of AXP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. American Express Company’s current trading price is -5.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.42%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $130.65 and $182.15. In the Financial sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.23 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.31 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

American Express Company (AXP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 129.24B and boasts a workforce of 77300 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for American Express Company

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating American Express Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 164.73, with a change in price of +19.01. Similarly, American Express Company recorded 3,435,400 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.34%.

Examining AXP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AXP stands at 6.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.58.

AXP Stock Stochastic Average

American Express Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 86.90%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 90.88% and 94.09%, respectively.

AXP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 17.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 9.83%. The price of AXP fallen by 16.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.09%.