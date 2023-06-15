Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. Inc. (CYTO) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -82.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -83.69%. The price of CYTO decreased -7.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.84%. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) current stock price is $0.83. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.8303 after opening at $0.7735. The stock’s lowest point was $0.7605 before it closed at $0.81. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored fiedlink.net/aff_c?offer_id=947&aff_id=1775&url_id=5967&file_id=4714target="_blank">Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $15.00 on 07/19/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.69, recorded on 06/08/23.

52-week price history of CYTO Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s current trading price is -94.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.01%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.69 and $15.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.17 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 2.34 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.46M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5877, with a change in price of -4.1421. Similarly, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. recorded 1,837,135 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.17%.

CYTO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. over the past 50 days is 7.74%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.18%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 23.08% and 18.72%, respectively, over the past 20 days.