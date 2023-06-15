AKBA’s Stock Market Adventure: 102.76% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 102.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 175.66%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AKBA has fallen by 11.42%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.41%. The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) is currently priced at $1.17. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.275 after opening at $1.24. The day’s lowest price was $1.175 before the stock closed at $1.18. 5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.63 on 05/22/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.24 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of AKBA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -28.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 385.44%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.24 and $1.63. The trading volume for the Healthcare sector company’s shares reached about 0.76 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.61 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 64.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 217.64M and boasts a workforce of 204 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8769, with a change in price of +0.4497. Similarly, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. recorded 2,029,547 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +63.31%.

AKBA Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 58.77%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 39.73% and 43.99% respectively.